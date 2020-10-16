UChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,987.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. UChain has a market cap of $34,207.75 and approximately $25,987.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

