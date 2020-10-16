Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $262,626.60 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

