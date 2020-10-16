Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Bank of America

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.73.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,250. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,157. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.