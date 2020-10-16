United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.00. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 73,573 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

