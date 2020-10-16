United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Insider Buys £188.37 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 21 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £188.37 ($246.11).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 864.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 889.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

