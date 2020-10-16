UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.76. 57,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.28. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

