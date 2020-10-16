Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.10

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Upland Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

