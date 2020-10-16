Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of URPTF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Uranium Participation has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

