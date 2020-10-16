US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

USX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $541.67 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $35,903.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,805 shares of company stock valued at $579,331. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

