ValuEngine Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,111,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,879 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $23,621,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,497,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

