ValuEngine Lowers Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQBK. DA Davidson lowered Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 902.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

