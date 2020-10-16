ValuEngine Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIO. BidaskClub lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

