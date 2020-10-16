ValuEngine Lowers KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

