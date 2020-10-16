VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, a growth of 195.8% from the September 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

PPH opened at $62.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $68.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

