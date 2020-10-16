Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Shares Gap Up to $102.60

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.60, but opened at $107.00. Vectura Group shares last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 129,336 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $600.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.72.

About Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

