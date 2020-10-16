Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.84. Velocys shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,223,727 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

Velocys (LON:VLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

