Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

VCEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 1,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,145. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $952.51 million, a PE ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. Vericel’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

