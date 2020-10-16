Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 353 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $11,687.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $160,784.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $544,757.72.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $531,494.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BDTX. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

