Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

