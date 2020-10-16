Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Victoria Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities upgraded Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.68.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

About Victoria Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.