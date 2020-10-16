Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Village Farms International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $324.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

