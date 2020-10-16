Vipshop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 950% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vipshop by 364.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vipshop by 104.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.98. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

