Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.80.

VRTS traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $164.93. 448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 68.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

