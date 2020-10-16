Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.

VC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 3,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,849. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $39,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 478.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 132.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161,708 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $7,499,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 147,877 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

