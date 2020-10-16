VMware Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,187 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 844 put options.
In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.68.
VMW stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
