Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.81 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 108.51 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.87. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.