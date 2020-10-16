Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $5.28 per share for the year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

WBA stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

