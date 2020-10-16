WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

