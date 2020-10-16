Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Shares Gap Down to $410.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $410.00, but opened at $390.00. Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) shares last traded at $408.00, with a volume of 49,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $826.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42.

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

