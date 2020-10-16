Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,503. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.