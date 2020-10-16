Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CSX by 58.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in CSX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.