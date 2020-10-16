Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

