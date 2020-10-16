Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 24,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 252,295 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

