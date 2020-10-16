WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WFAFY stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Get WESFARMERS LTD/ADR alerts:

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.