Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Western Areas alerts:

Shares of WNARF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Western Areas has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.