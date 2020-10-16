Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

