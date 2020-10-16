Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WGO. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 3,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

