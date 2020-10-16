W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.09). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 269.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

WTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

