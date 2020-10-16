XP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,573% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

XP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XP by 136.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

