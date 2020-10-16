YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 75.8% in September

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of YAHOY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

