Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,085. The stock has a market cap of $396.82 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.11. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

