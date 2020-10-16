Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several research firms have commented on MITO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,991. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

