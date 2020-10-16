Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BKGFY stock remained flat at $$59.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.