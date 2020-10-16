Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

