Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CS. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

