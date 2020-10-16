Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 309.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

