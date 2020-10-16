Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from increased demand amid coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption. Also, favorable price/mix has been a driver. These factors along with continued strength in DKB, Nature’s Own, Canyon Bakehouse and Wonder brands aided its second-quarter 2020 performance and led to a raised view. During the quarter, earnings and sales increased year over year and beat the consensus mark, largely due to gains from branded retail sales. However, the coronavirus outbreak marred the company’s foodservice business. During the second quarter, non-retail and other sales dropped 15.8% thanks to adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on foodservice customers. Also, escalated materials, labor, supplies and other production expenses are a concern.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

