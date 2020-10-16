Zacks Investment Research Lowers GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of GREZF stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. GREE has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through GREE Platform, App Store, and Google Play; and develops and operates messenger games for Facebook and LINE. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

