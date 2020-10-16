Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have increased and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company sustained its upbeat performance in second-quarter 2020, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. This was the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Notably, the company gained from coronavirus-led demand. The company managed its inventory well to meet customers’ burgeoning demand amid the crisis. Also, we note that increase in average transaction size aided comparable-store sales growth. Evidently, Grocery Outlet looks well poised from a long-term perspective given its flexible sourcing and distribution model that differentiates it from traditional retailers. The company provides customers quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products at exceptional values.”

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE:GO opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,319.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $903,660.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 756,566 shares of company stock worth $31,715,754.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $85,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

