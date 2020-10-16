Zacks Investment Research Lowers KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ABN Amro raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

VOPKY stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.39.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

